W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.61. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,992 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,340 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

