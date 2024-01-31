Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 203,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the previous session’s volume of 40,063 shares.The stock last traded at $30.50 and had previously closed at $30.67.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

