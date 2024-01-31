Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of JBT stock opened at $100.91 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.