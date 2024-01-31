Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires New Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

AFG stock opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $142.89.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFG

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

