Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 907 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after buying an additional 36,413 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,291,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CSL opened at $320.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.27. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $320.53.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.