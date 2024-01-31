Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Down to $44.44

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.44, but opened at $42.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 565,855 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $221,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

