1,001 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Natera by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Natera by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Trading Down 0.1 %

NTRA opened at $65.94 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $964,178.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,431.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $964,178.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,431.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $54,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,284.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,962 shares of company stock worth $40,706,960. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

