1,084 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 50.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology by 89.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 110,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Marvell Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

