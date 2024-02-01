11,000 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $166.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

