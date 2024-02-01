12,597 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 235.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,248,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in XPEL by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in XPEL by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.
XPEL Stock Down 1.2 %
XPEL stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
