14,785 Shares in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 28.5% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 215.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 72,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 24.7% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 58,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.12 million. Autohome had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

