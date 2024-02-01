16,700 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $133.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $134.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.13.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

