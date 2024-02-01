17,000 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,619 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Benchmark upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,346 shares of company stock valued at $11,121,222. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

