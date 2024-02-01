19,307 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 594,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,009. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

