2,043 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

Aptiv stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

