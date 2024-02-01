24,100 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

