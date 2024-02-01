30429 (TNT.TO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($3.22). The firm had revenue of C$32.79 million during the quarter.

30429 has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th.

