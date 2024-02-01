38,165 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
