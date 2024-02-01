3,835 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 340.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $135.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

