3,850 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $566.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,037 shares of company stock valued at $127,771,740. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

