3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Down 5.4%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 405,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,497,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $123.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 207,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,333.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,788 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 3D Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,166 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

