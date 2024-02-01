45,521 Shares in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,521 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.26% of REX American Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in REX American Resources during the third quarter worth $374,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 29.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 24.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 164.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 65,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REX opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.04. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $51.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.74%. Analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

