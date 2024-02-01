AAR (NYSE:AIR) Trading 4.1% Higher

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.79 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 212,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 334,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AIR. Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

AAR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AAR by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AAR by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in AAR by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 325,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 254,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

