ABLE Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

