ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,446 shares of company stock valued at $153,542,033 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $452.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $462.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.25.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

