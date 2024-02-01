ABLE Financial Group LLC Invests $226,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $171.12 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.17 and a 1-year high of $173.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

