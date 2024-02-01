abrdn plc Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

