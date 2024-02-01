Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 870 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $147,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $55.20.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

