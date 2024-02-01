Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $43.32 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

