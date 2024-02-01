Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

CAT opened at $304.80 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $305.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.