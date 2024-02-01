Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $637.15 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $658.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $548.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

