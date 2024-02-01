Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $212.21 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

