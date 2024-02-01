Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 1.0 %

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.12. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.63. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

CPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

