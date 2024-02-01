ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.10

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.09, with a volume of 58046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Atrium Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADF Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
ADF Group Price Performance
ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of C$82.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADF Group Company Profile
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
