Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 79,396 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 4.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $168,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $624.03. 233,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $636.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $602.55 and a 200 day moving average of $562.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.