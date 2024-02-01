Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.39.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $167.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52. The company has a market cap of $268.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.53, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,217,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

