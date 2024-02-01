Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,862,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $594.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $571.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.