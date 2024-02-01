Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 5,724 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $57.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

