Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 2,057 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

