Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VNM stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $537.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

