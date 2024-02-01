Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $454,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OUSA stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.