Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $55.68 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.