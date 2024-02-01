Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $110,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 980,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,406,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 159,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.