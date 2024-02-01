Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $110,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 980,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,406,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 159,474 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance
iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $42.38.
About iShares Global Energy ETF
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Energy ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.