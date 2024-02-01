Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $430,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $911,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $151.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.19. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.74.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

