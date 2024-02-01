Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,467,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 3,540.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IEZ opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.95. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.
iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.