Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 1,591 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 919,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

