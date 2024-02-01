Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ASML by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after buying an additional 173,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in ASML by 26,831.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after buying an additional 149,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.2 %

ASML opened at $869.82 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $884.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $740.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $675.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

