Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 6,150 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James downgraded Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.22. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

