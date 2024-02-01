Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $96.66 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

