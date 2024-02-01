Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $392.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $399.36.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

